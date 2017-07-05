Man killed in downtown Fresno shooting, police say

Fresno police are investigating a homicide Wednesday afternoon near downtown Fresno.
The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of East Tyler Avenue, near Clark Street.
Police reported to the scene after calls from neighbors indicated that five shots were fired in the area, said Lt. Dave Madrigal.
The victim, who was identified only as a man in his 40s, died at the scene. He lived in the neighborhood, said Lt. Rob Beckwith. His identification was being withheld pending notification of his family.
There are no suspects in the shooting. Although gang activity is prevalent in the neighborhood, police don’t know if the shooting was gang-related.
