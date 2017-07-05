Grass fires sparked by illegal fireworks shut down firefighters’ medical responses

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:15 Man shot and killed near downtown Fresno Pause 0:46 These victims had their trailer stolen just before camping season 0:44 Many sellers of illegal fireworks are usually 'law-abiding citizens,' investigator says 0:43 Police give details about central Fresno homicide 0:50 Who stole patio furniture from a house west of Highway 99? 0:51 In wake of Kayla Foster slaying, Fresno leaders call for end to gang shootings 0:40 Robbery victim only 50 percent sure of suspect's ID in police photo lineup 0:48 An unwanted occupant of a vacant Fresno home 0:35 These guys were after lottery tickets and cigarettes. Now they're wanted for burglary 5:39 Cigarette thieves distract store clerk, but still they're caught on camera Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Don MacAlpine, an investigator for Fresno Fire Department, said it and other agencies are going after people who advertise illegal fireworks. “Many of these folks are otherwise law-abiding citizens,” he said at a news conference Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Jim Guy The Fresno Bee

Don MacAlpine, an investigator for Fresno Fire Department, said it and other agencies are going after people who advertise illegal fireworks. “Many of these folks are otherwise law-abiding citizens,” he said at a news conference Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Jim Guy The Fresno Bee