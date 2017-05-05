Crime

May 05, 2017 8:02 PM

Arrest made in shooting death of Porterville man

By Chueyee Yang

cyang@fresnobee.com

A Porterville man was arrested Thursday after police identified him as the suspect in the death of a Porterville resident earlier this week.

Gabriel Junior Saucedo, 39, is suspected of shooting Keith Russell, 62, of Porterville on Tuesday at 9:10 p.m., Porterville police reported.

Russell was found on the sidewalk on the 600 block of East Isham Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, and was transported to Sierra View Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Detectives obtained a no-bail arrest warrant before Saucedo was located and arrested without incident, Porterville police reported.

Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15

