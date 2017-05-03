Crime

May 03, 2017 9:02 PM

Suspect on the loose after Porterville shooting

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

Police are looking for a suspect who fatally shot a 62-year-old man in Porterville on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 600 block of East Isham Avenue, near South Corona Drive, around 9:10 p.m. Keith Russell, of Porterville, was found on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, said Porterville police. Russell was transported to Sierra View Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Porterville police at 559-782-7400. For anonymous tips call the department’s tip line at 559-784-DOPE (3673).

