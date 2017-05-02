The driver said he spilled his dinner. Police said he was hiding a pistol

A driver who told an officer he was swerving because he had spilled a plate of food was arrested after it was found he was trying to hide a .45 caliber revolver, Fresno police reported.
Sgt. Brian Pierce said the incident took place Saturday as the officer was eastbound on Herndon Avenue approaching Milburn Avenue and saw the driver ahead of him weaving.
The officer followed the driver south on Brawley Avenue and pulled over the vehicle. The driver, Keantee Carter, then made the claim about the spilled dinner, but the officer reportedly saw the plate was covered with foil and had not overturned.
The driver passed a field sobriety test, but then told the officer he was attempting to hide a handgun before he was stopped. A search discovered the firearm under the front seat of the car and Carter was arrested for carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm.
Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of an illegally possessed firearm. Anyone with information is asked to call (559) 498-STOP.
