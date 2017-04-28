His ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’ tattoo gave this rapist away. Now, he may never get out of prison

A jury has found “Winnie the Pooh” rapist Joseph Velasquez, 28, of Tulare, guilty of forcible rape and multiple violent sex crimes, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
His “Winnie the Pooh” tattoo that the victim saw helped police identify him when he was arrested. He now faces up to 175 years to life in prison at his sentencing June 9.
Velasquez was convicted Thursday of forcible rape, two counts of sexual penetration with a foreign object, three counts of oral copulation by force, fear, or duress, sodomy by force, assault with intent to commit a forcible sex act during the commission of a first-degree burglary, and first-degree burglary with a person present, all felonies.
The jury also found true the special allegation that Velasquez committed a burglary with the intent to commit a forcible sex offense. Judge Gary Paden ruled Velasquez had a prior prison term for stalking.
At 5:30 p.m. July 27, 2014, Velasquez knocked on the door of a Tulare home. The adult female victim who answered the door was alone and did not know Velasquez, the District Attorney’s Office said.
After asking for water and aspirin, Velasquez, who was wearing an ankle monitor, forced his way in and locked the door. He sexually assaulted and raped the victim.
He was arrested in Hanford the next day and was identified by his tattoos, including Winnie the Pooh, the District Attorney’s Office said.
