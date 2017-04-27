Shooting spree suspect Muhammad appears in court. His attorney says he’s mentally ill

Kori Ali Muhammad, charged in the killing of four men, including three in a central Fresno shooting spree April 18, faced an arraignment Thursday morning in Fresno County Superior Court. His attorney said the accused murderer is mentally ill.
Muhammad entered the courtroom in shackles and wearing a prison jumpsuit. As he did in a court appearance Friday, he began to chant “let black people go” and “reparations.”
At one point, Judge Kent Hamlin told Muhammad to be quiet. “Sir, this is a court proceeding,” the judge said.
In a phone call Wednesday to The Bee from Fresno County Jail, Muhammad admitted to last week’s killings.
He is charged him with three counts of murder in connection with the shooting rampage that killed Zackary David Randalls, 34, of Clovis; Mark James Gassett, 37, of Fresno; and David Martin Jackson, 58, of Fresno. He also is charged with murder in the April 13 shooting death of security guard Carl Allen Williams III at Motel 6 on Blackstone Avenue in Fresno.
As Hamlin had done at Friday’s brief court appearance, Hamlin ordered a psychiatric evaluation of Muhammad. Outside the courtroom, Muhammad’s defense attorney, Eric Christensen, said Muhammad is mentally ill.
