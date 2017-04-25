Deputies arrest four after raiding large cockfighting operation

Four men were booked, one on felony charges, after Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies broke up a large cockfighting operation late Friday in the Kerman area.
Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said deputies responding to a report about the operation in the 600 block of North Vineland Avenue discovered dozens of cars parked outside a large barn and heard loud music blaring inside. As they approached, a roll-up door opened and about 100 people ran out, some to their cars and others through fields. Inside, deputies found a retangular fighting ring, boxes used for cages, scales for weighing the birds, cash and receipts.
Arrested were Thomas Crow, 48, on felony charges of cruelty to animals, along with Javier Arreola, 47, Job Hernandez, 34, and Javier Cerda, on misdemeanor charges of being a spectator at an animal fight.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
