April 22, 2017 10:56 AM

Hanford Police: 4-year-old girl hurt in gang shooting that wounded 2 others

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

A 4-year-old girl was hurt during a shooting in Hanford on Friday night that also left two others, believed to be gang members, injured, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Police said a confrontation between two groups began on Redington Street north of Scott Street around 7:20 p.m. It ended when someone fired a handgun, hitting a 34-year-old in the hip and a 17-year-old in the foot. Both were taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center. The shooting is believed to be gang-related, and both males are believed to be current or former gang members, police said.

The 4-year-old girl was taken to Adventist Medical Center in Hanford for what police said was a graze or ricochet wound from a bullet. She and her family were getting in their car in the 200 block of Scott Street when the shooting happened, police said.

The suspects in the shooting have not been identified, according to police.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

