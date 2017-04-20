Malloch Elementary library technician investigated for inappropriate conduct with teenager

Fresno Unified School District has placed an elementary school library technician on administrative leave after the employee was taken into custody Thursday morning by Fresno police on suspicion of having inappropriate conduct with a teenager, the district said.
School officials on Wednesday heard allegations of inappropriate conduct between a Malloch Elementary School library technician and a high school student, the district said. Police were called and an investigation took place.
The incident, involving a high school student, happened several years ago. There is no evidence to suggest that any students at Malloch, located in northwest Fresno, were affected, a district spokesman said.
Counseling services are available to students and staff. If the allegations prove true, the district said will take the appropriate action to terminate the employee. Police were unavailable for comment.
