Fresno Unified bus driver arrested twice on charges of sex crimes against children

A Fresno Unified School District bus driver who bailed out of jail earlier this week after his arrest on child pornography charges was rearrested Wednesday on new charges of child molestation, Fresno police said.
On Wednesday, Jeffrey Sipes, 54, of Fresno, was arrested on 11 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, Fresno County Jail documents say.
He was previously released from jail after Fresno police arrested him Monday for possession of child pornography that had been downloaded onto his computer.
Last Friday, Fresno police got information through the federal Internet Crimes against Children task force about child pornography emails that had been received and downloaded in the Fresno area, said Fresno police Sgt. Israel Reyes.
Police got a search warrant for Sipes’ home, where he admitted downloading child pornography, Reyes said. Electronics were recovered in the home by police.
$550,000Bail for arrested Fresno Unified bus driver
After he left jail on Monday night, Fresno police got a tip from a woman who said that Sipes had molested her when she was a child, Reyes said.
Police rearrested him Wednesday morning, Reyes said.
Sipes remains in Fresno County Jail in lieu of $550,000 bail.
Though Sipes is a Fresno Unified bus driver, there is no evidence any current students were his victims, but investigators are continuing to follow up on leads, Reyes said. A Fresno Unified official said Sipes is currently on leave with pay.
If parents have concerns, they should call Fresno police Detective David Wilkin at 559-487-6025.
