Fresno police on scene of officer-involved shooting near Fashion Fair

Fresno police and other investigators Saturday afternoon blocked off a northeast Fresno neighborhood after a report of an officer-involved shooting.

The incident happened about 3 p.m. Investigators continued to arrive at Fresno Street and Keats Avenue, just north of Fashion Fair mall, but details remained largely unknown.

A briefing by the police was pending, with police Chief Jerry Dyer also expected to come to the location, according to officers.

No major injuries had been reported. Investigators were searching in and around the New Life Discovery Schools preschool near the site, with crime-scene tape closing off an area behind the school.

A parking lot at Gallery Plaza at Shaw Avenue and Fresno Street also is shut off to foot and car traffic.

This story will be updated.