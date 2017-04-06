Aunt charged with murder, child abuse in 4-year-old girl’s death

The aunt of Sophia Mae Caraveo, who Porterville police say was intentionally suffocated this week, has been charged with murder and child abuse resulting in death, Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward said Thursday.
Santa Cristina Pablo, 20, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in the county’s pre-trial facility.
The alleged homicide occurred Tuesday in a home in the 200 block of South G Street where Sophia’s grandmother, uncle and Pablo lived. Sophia, who lived in Lindsay with her mother, was staying overnight at her grandmother’s home when she was killed.
Investigators have provided few details other than to say that Sophia was suffocated and her aunt is the suspect.
Pablo’s mother, Dora Coronado, said Wednesday she believes her daughter may be suffering from mental health issues. Coronado said she made an appointment with Tulare County Mental Health for an evaluation of her daughter for April 18 but had the date moved up to April 10 because it seemed that her daughter’s condition was worsening.
