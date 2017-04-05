Homeless Joel Gonzalez booked for murder in central Fresno death

Joel Gonzalez, 35, arrested Tuesday near Shields and Maroa avenues after he tried to elude officers on his skateboard, has been booked on murder charges, according to Fresno County Jail records.
Gonzalez is charged in the death of David Vang, 35, who died March 23 at Community Regional Medical Center after he was injured in a fight with Gonzalez, according to police. The fight took place near Shields and Blackstone avenues on March 16 and did not involve weapons, according to Lt. David Madrigal of the Street Crime Section. Madrigal said Gonzalez was homeless at the time of the incident.
Tuesday, officers were searching for Gonzalez when he was spotted near Shields and Maroa. He tried to elude officers by riding his skateboard down Maroa near railroad tracks, but was apprehended near Cornell Avenue and Maroa.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
