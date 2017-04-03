Two family members shot in Madera, both sent to hospital

Two family members were shot in Madera after participating in a physical altercation Monday night, police Sgt. Shawn Bushey said.
About 9 p.m., police were dispatched to D and 11th streets east of Highway 99 where a boy was found shot in the leg and a man was found shot in the shoulder, Bushey said. They were both taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.
Bushey said the victims and a group of suspects were first involved in a physical alteration, and then the suspects fled. The suspects returned and shot the victims as they stood in front of a home, Bushey said. He added that investigators believe the victims and suspects know each other.
Four children ages 18 months to 3 years were inside the home at the time of the shooting, Bushey said.
No other information about the victims, including their condition, was immediately available. Investigators were still at the shooting scene late Monday.
