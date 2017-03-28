Corcoran mourns loss of three who died in alleged DUI crash

Three members of a Corcoran family who died when an alleged drunken driver ran a stop sign and hit their SUV were known for their participation in youth sports.
Killed were Alphonso Wimbley, 55, a correctional officer at Corcoran State Prison for 18 years; his wife Kristin, 44; and son Kyan, 13.
Kings County Supervisor Richard Valle of Corcoran said the community knows the Wimbley family and is shocked by what happened.
“Everybody is just heartbroken about it,” he said.
The collision took place about 8:25 p.m. Monday on Highway 43 at Idaho Avenue in Kings County. The family was driving south on the highway to Corcoran in a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox.
Adalberto Carrillo, 42, of Tulare, was driving east on Idaho Avenue in a 1992 Chevrolet Silverado when he ran the stop sign, the CHP said. He was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia with major injuries. He was placed under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol but has yet to be booked into jail.
“This could have been avoided” by not drinking and driving, Hanford CHP officer John Tyler said. All parties were wearing seatbelts.
Carlton Jones of Tulare said the Wimbley family, although from Corcoran, was active in Tulare Youth Athletic Association basketball and other sports. He said he last saw Alphonso this past weekend at a youth basketball competition in Hanford.
“He was an all-around awesome guy,” Jones said. “He was an amazing man on the sidelines” with the ability to be supportive of young athletes yet “he wasn’t loud.”
His son Kyan exhibited “athletic ability and top-notch sportsmanship,” Jones said. “There was no arrogance. He made everybody better. … That kid was good.”
Kyan had a “happy, golden smile” and “his mom and dad were happy and smiling too” when Jones last saw them, he said.
Survivors include daughter Marina LeFridge, 25, and brothers Marvin LeFridge, 23, and Jaden Wimbley, 17, all of Corcoran.
The tragedy was deeply felt Tuesday at Corcoran High, principal Antonia Stone said. Jaden is a student at Corcoran High School, while siblings Marina and Marvin graduated from the school and Marvin is a basketball coach there.
“Last night, the community of Corcoran and Corcoran High School lost several members of a beloved and supportive family,” Stone said in a statement. “This family was very visible and supportive of our community and high school events. As a school, we are deeply stricken by this loss. …(O)ur hearts go out to our student and the other surviving family members.”
