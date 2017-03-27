Man fatally shot in Huron; suspect in custody

A man is dead following a shooting Monday afternoon in Huron, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported.
After 2:30 p.m., Huron police got a call about shots fired near the intersection of Tornado and Lassen avenues, where officers found two gunfire victims on 10th Street.
One was treated at scene and released. The other was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, where he died a short time later.
An unidentified male suspect, who was seen driving away from the shooting scene, later turned himself in, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office identified the dead man as Jesus Adrian Amador Jr., 22, of Huron. The other shooting victim was not identified. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti said the suspected shooter is a 39-year-old man who was booked into the Fresno County Jail and faces felony charges that include murder, attempted murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office is withholding the release of his name pending the ongoing investigation. No motive has been determined.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call sheriff’s Detective Mark Chapman at 559-600-8209 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Comments