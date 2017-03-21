No charges filed against teacher accused of molesting student

Charges were not filed against a Tulare teacher arrested last week for the alleged sexual abuse of a student while at school. He was let out of jail.
Juan Javier Sanchez, 44, of Delano, a Spanish teacher at Tulare Union High School, was released late Monday from the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility because charges were not filed within 48 hours of his arrest.
Tulare County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Stuart Anderson said more information has been requested from Tulare police, which is investigating.
The case is still under active investigation, Sgt. Tony Espinosa said Tuesday
The case started Wednesday when Tulare Joint Union High School District officials notified police that a teacher was having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Police started an investigation and said the victim is a student at the school and that the alleged abuse occurred on campus during school hours. The name, gender and age of the student were not released.
Sanchez was arrested Thursday at the district office, taken to the police department and later booked into the Tulare County jail.
He was arrested on suspicion of seven counts of forcible acts of sexual penetration committed against the victim’s will by threat to retaliate and sexual battery on school property, police said.
The district placed Sanchez on administrative leave.
