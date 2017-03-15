These four public employees are accused with four others of stealing from the dead

0:55 Turlock man charged with attempted murder of Merced deputies Pause

0:44 Three Stockton-area people arrested in series of Fresno cigarette heists

0:50 Have you seen these liquor store robbery suspects?

0:58 Eat Figs, Not Pigs new plant-based vegan blog

2:09 Tranquillity couple on possible levee break: 'Meteorite was more likely than a flood'

5:26 Overview of the California School Dashboard

2:05 Dave Barry brings his brand of comedy to Town Hall lecture in Fresno

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

2:12 Fresno State basketball ready to repeat at Mountain West Tournament