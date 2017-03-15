These four public employees are accused with four others of stealing from the dead

The state Attorney General’s office has filed charges against eight people – four of them Fresno County employees – connected to thefts from dead people and their families.
The focus of the investigation was the Fresno County Public Administrator’s Office, which was dismantled in 2015 and moved from the Fresno County Coroner’s jurisdiction to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.
Three of four employees in the Public Administrator’s Office were charged in the case. A fourth county employee, who worked for the Fresno County Public Guardian’s Office, also was charged. The crimes occurred between 2010 and 2013, the state Attorney General’s Office said.
The alleged leader in the thefts was Noe Jimenez, 49, who was charged with 22 felony counts, including embezzlement, perjury and conspiracy. Susan Patricia Nesbitt was charged with nine counts of embezzlement and conspiracy. Ree Bruce, 61, was charged with four felony counts, including conspiracy and embezzlement. All three worked for the Public Administrator’s Office. A fourth, secretarial employee in the office, was not charged.
8
Number of those charged in Public Administrator theft case
Marty McClue, 54, who worked in the Fresno County Public Guardian’s Office, also was charged with felony embezzlement and conspiracy.
Others charged were: Terrence Lynn Ward on three felony counts of receiving stolen property and conspiracy; William Stoutingburg, felony counts of conspiracy and embezzlement; Desiree Robledo, two felony counts of receiving stolen property and conspiracy; and Kirsten Paxton for one felony count of receiving stolen property.
One woman, who filed suit against the county, reported that she didn't know what happened to antiques, furniture, jewelry, silverware, china and a motorcycle that were at her mother's home after her mother died. She also alleged that a pickup truck was stolen after the Public Administrator's Office took possession of her mother's estate.
This story will be updated.
Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin
Comments