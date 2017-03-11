Man shot by strangers in central Fresno, 2 men who fit descriptions now in custody

26:35 Chief Dyer: Shooting of Dylan Noble was 'justified' Pause

1:14 Fresno police investigate fatal shooting of 17-year-old boy

2:14 Highlights as Selma High boys stunned in closing seconds of SoCal Regional basketball playoffs

1:11 6th annual Central Valley Regional Robotics competition concludes Sunday

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

11:45 Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco