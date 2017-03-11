Man shot by strangers in central Fresno, 2 men who fit descriptions now in custody

Two men are in police custody, accused of shooting a man in his 60s late Saturday in central Fresno for no apparent reason.
Lt. Steve Card said a man was riding his bicycle in the area of Shields Avenue and Fresno Street when he rode past two men, both in their 20s. Card said the victim did not know the men, but one of them shot him in the hip area.
The victim was in stable condition Saturday at Community Regional Medical Center, Card said. Before he was taken to the hospital, the victim rode his bicycle to his home in the area of Michigan Avenue and Fresno Street.
The call of a shooting came to police just before 9 p.m. in the 3700 block of North Fresno Street, several blocks north of the victim’s home.
Undercover police officers were in the area just as witnesses reported gunshots to police and gave descriptions of the suspects.
Just north of Ashlan Avenue, on Fresno Street, police in uniform caught up with two men who fit the description given by witnesses, Card said. The two men were also found with a handgun.
Police detained the suspects and held them before placing them in police vehicles.
“We had a lucky break. We had people at the right place at the right time,” Card said.
Card said there are no other suspects outstanding, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or who knows what happened at Shields Avenue and Fresno Street around 9 p.m. is asked to contact police.
If the suspects currently in custody are found responsible for injuring the man, Card said they could face multiple charges, including firing a weapon negligently, assault with a deadly weapon and possibly illegal possession of a firearm.
“It’s a great piece of police work and great information provided by the community,” Card said. “We need the community to provide us this information.”
