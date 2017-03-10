Police: Boy killed in SE Fresno shooting died of self-inflicted wound

Fresno police reported Friday that a 17-year-old boy killed in a shooting Thursday in southeast Fresno died of a self-inflicted wound.
The identity of the boy has not been released by police. The shooting occurred about noon in the 3800 block of East Iowa Street, where arriving officers found the victim in the back room of a home. Two other boys were on the property and one of the boys told arriving officers that he was in front of the home when he heard a gunshot, ran to the room and found his wounded friend. He also said that he saw a male climbing a back fence to escape the shooting scene.
However, Lt. David Madrigal said Friday that homicide detectives determined that the victim and the two 16-year-olds were in the home in possession of a handgun when the boy was mortally wounded.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
