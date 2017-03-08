Burglar flees from home after homeowner pulls gun

A burglar who warned homeowners in central Fresno that he was armed ran from the house after a man inside pulled his own handgun Wednesday morning, police said.
The incident took place at Dakota Avenue and Ninth Street. Sgt. Clayton Smith said two schools, Centennial Elementary and Duncan Polytecnic High School, were placed on lockdown search for the suspect, who was not located.
Police said two women who live at the home saw the burglar trying to get in through a back door. They woke the brother of one of the women. As the man confronted the burglar, the suspect reached inside his clothing and warned that he was armed. The resident then presented his own firearm and the suspect fled. Police surrounded an apartment complex, but were unable to find the suspect.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments