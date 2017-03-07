Man says he was shot but wound appears self-inflicted, Fresno police say

A man who showed up at Community Regional Medical Center early Tuesday, reporting he was the victim of a gunshot wound, likely sustained a self-inflicted injury, police believe.
Sgt. Pete Boyer said the victim told officers he was shot in the leg at a bus stop near Catholic Charities at East Divisadero and North Fulton streets in downtown Fresno. The incident reportedly occurred sometime before 7 a.m.
Boyer said the victim told officers he walked from the shooting scene to the hospital, a distance of several miles. However, officers could find no blood near the reported shooting scene and the angle of the wound indicated the victim may have shot himself, Boyer said.
