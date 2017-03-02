6 months after Fresno jail shooting, officers recovering as jail security is enhanced

Six months after a shooting at the Fresno County Jail left two correctional officers seriously wounded, the officers continue to recover as major revisions to jail security, including physical and policy changes, have been implemented, Sheriff Margaret Mims said Thursday.
The shooting took place on Sept. 2, 2016, when armed felon Thong Vang, 37, entered the jail lobby on a Saturday morning, pulled out a handgun and began shooting, wounding Juanita Davila and Toamalama Scanlan. Both were shot in the head or neck area by Vang, a convicted rapist with a long history of criminal behavior.
Davila continues to recover from her injuries at home in Sanger. Scanlan was airlifted to a hospital in Houston last week from the University of California, San Francisco, to continue rehabilitation.
Cousin Jasmine Scanlan said Toamalama’s wife, Tepa, and his oldest daughter, Pauline, plan to alternate visits to Houston to stay with him at TIRR Memorial Hermann rehabilitation hospital.
“He had a good first week,” said Jasmine Scanlan, of Toamalama Scanlan’s stay at the hospital. She said Toamalama Scanlan spent the time going through an assessment of cognitive functions and doing physical therapy.
But Jasmine Scanlan described a regimen ahead for the former Fresno State football player that includes a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule of assessments and physical therapy with breaks spaced in between.
“It's pretty rigorous,’ she said.
Juanita Davila declined to comment for this news story. Vang’s trial is pending.
As for security updates, there are three lobbies — the Main, the North and at the South Annex — where Sheriff Mims said armed deputy sheriffs now bolster security previously handled by correctional officers. In addition, 11 correctional officers received 40 hours in training similar to that undergone by deputies as well as training responding to scenarios like the September shooting incident. Deputies also staff the two courtrooms at the North Jail. The sheriff said gun lockers have been added to the lobbies, throughout the jail, so correctional officers will have firearms available in emergencies.
While the main lobby was previously open 24 hours a day, it is now closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., except to attorneys and bail bond agents. In addition, a side hallway leading from the lobby is also locked. During the shooting incident, Vang used the hallway to hide from responding officers. Improved lighting and multiple video cameras also augment updated security measures.
Mims said more changes will continue to better bring the facility into compliance with the Americans with Disability Act.
The sheriff said the changes have been a boost for morale for jail staff hit hard by the violent incident.
“Getting the special training has certainly been a lot more comforting,” she said.
Those wishing to assist the injured officers can send contributions to: Fresno Deputy Sheriff’s Association. In the memo column, please write: Injured officers fund. Checks can be mailed to: FDSA, 1360 Van Ness Avenue, Fresno, CA 93721.
There is also a family fund for officer Scanlan at: www.gofundme.com/scanfamilyfund
