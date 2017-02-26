Police investigating murder of 20-year-old woman

Police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old woman who was shot inside her central Fresno apartment Sunday morning.
Officers responded to Griffith Garden apartments, near Griffith Way and Blackstone Avenue, around 6 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, said Fresno police Lt. Stephen Viveros.
Several people in their late teens and 20s were found inside. It is possible there was a party going on prior to the shooting, Viveros said.
Detectives are still interviewing the people found inside the apartment, one of whom is a relative of the victim, Viveros said.
Viveros added police have not ruled out gang involvement and the case remains under investigation.
No other information was available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police at 559-621-7000.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments