Police seize $100,000 worth of Mexican heroin near east-central Fresno school

The Fresno Police Department arrested one man Tuesday near Scandinavian Middle School in east-central Fresno and seized a kilogram of heroin – a street value of $100,000.
“It’s rare to get this much heroin in one arrest,” Sgt. Timothy Tietjan said in a news conference outside the Happy Market convenience store at the northeast corner of Shields and Maple avenues.
Tietjan said the suspect, identified as Ricardo Alvarez, had been selling heroin in the market’s parking lot, in a nearby apartment complex and close to Scandinavian. Detectives have been tracking an influx of heroin into Fresno over the last few months, and the operation’s close proximity to children prompted immediate action.
Alvarez told police he was from Mexico, Tietjan said. Detectives believe the heroin is also from Mexico, and they are looking into possible connections with drug cartels.
Tietjan said police are looking at other people believed to be involved with the heroin ring, but he would not give any more details.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
Comments