He was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot injury. Instead, police arrested him and his driver.

26:35 Chief Dyer: Shooting of Dylan Noble was 'justified' Pause

0:59 Two masked men rob Caruthers gas station at gunpoint

1:09 Neighbors jump to help stranded motorists in flooded northeast Fresno

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

1:25 KoJa Kitchen fuses Korean and Japanese fare

1:24 White House says TPP doesn't put U.S. interests first

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast