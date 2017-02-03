Livingstone’s arson suspect jailed on Kings County kidnap charges

Justin Joseph Silva, arrested in January and charged with arson in a fire that gutted Livingstone’s restaurant in the Tower District, is in Kings County Jail on kidnapping and elder abuse charges.
Silva, 33, who faced an arraignment date Thursday in Fresno Superior Court on the arson charges, is held on a bail of $275,000 in the Kings County lockup. The charges there include kidnapping, causing harm or death to an elder or dependent adult, burglary, receiving stolen property and making criminal threats. Jail records indicate Silva was arrested about 4 a.m. Tuesday by Kings County sheriff’s deputies.
Silva was arrested Jan. 19 by Fresno fire investigators, who identified him as the suspect responsible for setting Livingstone’s on fire early on the morning of Dec. 20.
A warrant issued for his arrest indicated Silva, who had been drinking in the bar the night before, was angry with security personnel and had a grudge against the establishment because he had been beaten up there in 2015. The warrant described video evidence from nearby cameras that caught Silva outside the bar shortly before the fire broke out.
