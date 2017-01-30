Head of foster family agency found not guilty for failing to report child abuse

The director of a foster family agency was acquitted Monday by a Fresno County Superior Court jury on a misdemeanor charge of failing to report child abuse.
Michael John Tucibat, director of Spectrum Children’s Services of Fresno, was charged with failing to carry out his duties as a mandated reporter of suspected child abuse. If he had been convicted, he faced up to six months in jail and/or a fine of $1,000.
A co-defendant, James David Stewart, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of peeping for putting a hidden camera in a bathroom of his home to secretly record foster children. The children were living in Stewart’s home under Tucibat’s license, court records say.
Stewart was sentenced in May last year to 30 days in jail and three years of probation, court records say.
