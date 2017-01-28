Farm worker caught allegedly hitting cow with metal pipe

A 43-year-old Pixley farm worker has been arrested on suspicion of animal abuse after a supervisor allegedly saw him hitting a cow with a metal pipe Friday, said the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident happened around 1:06 a.m. at Hettinga Dairy at the 13000 Block of Ave. 128, east of Highway 99. Deputies said a supervisor was going through the video surveillance when he spotted Pablo Carcamo hitting a cow with a metal pipe as it was being loaded onto the milking station.
Carcamo was booked into the Tulare County Jail on charges of animal abuse. He had bail set at $50,000 and will face a judge Tuesday.
Anyone with information on this case should contact Tulare County Sheriff’s office at 1-800-808-0488. For anonymous tips call 559-725-4194 or email tcso@tipnow.com.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
