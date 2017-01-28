Proposition 64 said their felony charges could be reduced, but many are still waiting in Fresno County

1:24 Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks about Trump policies toward undocumented workers Pause

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

0:23 Angry homeowner confronts burglary suspect

1:23 Fresno State softball prepares for first season under new coach

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:17 Ex-mayor of Los Angeles talks immigration in the Trump era

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs

3:01 Video game review: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

1:37 Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and sanctuary city status