Woman, 55, shot outside house in Fresno

0:24 Police investigate scene of shooting in southwest Fresno Pause

0:43 Lawyers contend a police dog could have saved Dylan Noble's life. They made this animation to prove it.

2:06 Duncan Polytechnical students train for their first-ever Academic Decathlon

1:17 Ex-mayor of Los Angeles talks immigration in the Trump era

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

2:21 Fresno Bee Girls Volleyball Player of the Year is Taylen Ballard

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:15 San Luis Reservoir is filling up quickly

1:37 Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and sanctuary city status