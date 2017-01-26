Woman, 55, shot outside house in Fresno

A 55-year-old woman was shot Thursday night outside a home in Fresno, said Fresno police Lt. Jerardo Chamalbide.
Police were called to the 1800 block of West Michigan Avenue around 10:30 p.m. to find a woman shot in the elbow. She was taken to the hospital for her injury, which was not life-threatening, said Chamalbide.
A helicopter circled overhead as police searched for multiple suspects and several people waited outside the police tape, unable to get home after the street was blocked off.
Chamalbide said the woman had been standing outside of the home with others when the suspects came up to the house and fired multiple shots.
When police arrived, they found the scene empty as everyone had run away. The woman was found several houses away and taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
