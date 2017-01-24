Dinuba jewelry store thief convicted after stealing more than $42,000 at gunpoint

Roberto Gonzalez Barba, 21, has been convicted of armed robbery after stealing more than $42,000 worth of jewelry and holding 11 people in a store at gunpoint, said Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward.
The crime happened on April 1 around 7:52 p.m. Ward said Barba wore a rag over his mouth and a baseball cap when he came into the store and held four employees, five customers and two children at gunpoint. Barba told the employees not to sound the store alarm and then smashed a glass jewelry case. He took off with $42,288 worth of gold bracelets, necklaces, earrings, charms and rings. A witness identified Barba the next day and he was arrested.
Blood drops found at the scene linked the 21-year-old to the crime, according to Ward.
Barba was convicted of four felony counts of armed robbery with the special allegations of using a firearm, four felony counts of assault with a firearm with the special allegations of personal use of a firearm, one felony count of being a masked criminal with a firearm in a public place, one felony count of dissuading a witness and two misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest.
Barba could face up to 37 years and 8 months in state prison at his sentencing on March 3.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
