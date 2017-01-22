Suspected drunk driver crashes truck into home of people he knew

An alleged drunk driver was arrested Sunday night after ramming his truck into the home of a person he knew in Fresno, Fresno Fire Capt. Rob Michaels said.
The incident happened around 8:58 p.m. in the 1800 block of Mayfair Drive East, northeast of First Street and McKinley Avenue. Michaels said the driver, who appeared to be in his late 50s or 60s, drove his truck through the living room while a man and his son were home. After the crash, the victims and the driver got into an altercation and authorities were called to break up the fight.
Michaels said the suspected drunk driver lives in the neighborhood. He was arrested and taken to Community Regional Medical Center to treat moderate neck and face injures.
Damage to the home is estimated at $30,000, said Michaels, adding that the residents will temporarily live elsewhere while repairs are made.
This wasn’t the first vehicle to crash into a building today, according to Michaels.
Just a mile east, near Clinton and Cedar avenues, a man in his 20s crashed into a fence and building. According to officials, the man said a vehicle came at him and he was forced to swerve. His vehicle sustained major damage, but the driver was OK.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
