Man surprises burglar in SE Fresno, holds him at gunpoint for police

A man relaxing at home in southeast Fresno surprised a burglar in his detached garage and held him at gunpoint until police arrived Thursday afternoon, police reported.
The incident took place in the 3800 block of East Platt Avenue, where the homeowner heard the alarm sound in the garage, Lt. Joe Gomez said. The man quickly grabbed his Glock handgun and went outside to check on his property. He noticed that his garage door was open to the alley and two of his dirt motorcycles had been pushed toward the entrance. He also noticed that the suspected burglar, who made entry through a garage window, was on his phone, apparently waiting for someone to arrive with a truck to carry away the property.
The homeowner ordered the suspect, identified as Jonathan Willis, 23, to the ground and held him at gunpoint for police. Gomez said the victim had forgotten to bring his phone with him, so he used the suspect’s phone to call for help. Willis, who is on probation for burglary, faces new charges.
