Reports: Cult leader Charles Manson still hospitalized in Bakersfield

Infamous cult leader and convicted mass murderer Charles Manson remained hospitalized in Bakersfield on Wednesday, according to reports.
Manson, 82, was brought to Bakersfield from Corcoran State Prison suffering from a gastrointestinal ailment, according to TMZ, which first reported his hospitalization Tuesday afternoon.
Officials at Mercy Hospital – where Manson is believed to be staying – and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said they could not discuss whether Manson had been taken to Bakersfield or any medical complications he might have, due to privacy laws.
Manson arrived at Mercy Hospital’s downtown location early Monday morning via the emergency room and was signed in as “John Doe,” according to a source for The Californian who requested anonymity.
Two CDCR vans were parked early Wednesday outside Bakersfield’s Mercy Hospital, ABC News reported.
Debra Tate, sister of Manson victim Sharon Tate, told The Associated Press on Tuesday she has “no ill wishes” for the people who killed her sister. She said she will reserve her feelings until hearing Manson has died.
“I would probably say a prayer for them and shed a tear and ask God to have mercy on their souls, but so far I haven’t allowed myself to feel anything because it’s unsubstantiated,” Tate told The AP. “I’m not allowing myself to feel anything until I know that it’s true.”
Manson orchestrated the killings of actress Sharon Tate, 8 1/2 -months pregnant at the time, and four others at Tate’s home on Aug. 9, 1969. His followers then killed grocers Leno and Rosemary LaBianca the following night.
Manson, Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkle, Susan Atkins and Charles Tex Watkins were each convicted of multiple counts of murder. Atkins died in prison in 2009 at the age of 61.
Manson has repeatedly been denied parole, and his next hearing is scheduled for 2027.
Comments