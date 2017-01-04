Reports: Cult leader Charles Manson still hospitalized in Bakersfield

0:33 Fire causes extensive damage to Tower District restaurant Pause

26:35 Chief Dyer: Shooting of Dylan Noble was 'justified'

1:02 Burglar steals purse from car in Fresno parking lot

0:51 Lawmaker's son dabs and Paul Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

1:52 Lee Brand is officially sworn into office as Fresno’s mayor

1:21 New Year's Eve eagle tour on Millerton Lake

1:57 Remember playing with kaleidoscopes, pecking hens, spinning tops and jacks?

0:31 Man sought in beating of motorist in Madera

1:15 Black Lives Matter protest outside Fresno police headquarters