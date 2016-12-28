Suspected hit-and-run driver tracked down after naked sprint through neighborhood

Hit-and-run collisions, including one involving a naked man, kept police on their toes Wednesday after two crashes in central Fresno.
Shortly after 1 p.m., at Palm and Simpson avenues, the driver of a Toyota Corolla slammed into a Fiat. Lt. Joe Gomez said the driver ran a half-mile back to a home near Dayton and Wilson avenues. A short time later, neighbors reported the man was running naked through the neighborhood.
Police cordoned off the area and the man, still without clothes, was found in the backyard of a nearby home. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
About two hours earlier, a driver of an SUV slammed into two cars, toppling one, at First and McKinley avenues. The driver sped away south on First Avenue, but damage to the SUV apparently forced him to abandon the vehicle in the rear of an apartment complex at Olive and Augusta avenues. Officers were searching for the suspect.
