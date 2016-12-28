Suspected hit-and-run driver tracked down after naked sprint through neighborhood

0:36 Small plane crash site investigation continues Tuesday morning Pause

0:33 Detectives nab woman who stole $2,500 in Christmas gifts

0:49 Two dead in northwest Fresno plane crash

1:57 Remember playing with kaleidoscopes, pecking hens, spinning tops and jacks?

1:41 Deputy Dennis Wallace honored on House floor

1:07 Former Madera Mayor Margie Medellin swears in her son, new Madera Mayor Andy Medellin

4:33 In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:47 Valley Children's Hospital to Derek Carr: Get well soon!