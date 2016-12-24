Body found on Highway 180 west of Highway 99 in Fresno

A body was found Saturday morning on Highway 180 west of Highway 99, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Around 7:30 a.m., the Fresno County Coroner’s Office was called out to the scene on Highway 180 near Marks Avenue. CHP received a call from someone who said they spotted a body on the roadway.
Fresno police Lt. Mark Salazar confirmed that a person is dead. Westbound Highway 180 was closed for the investigation, according to Cal Trans. CHP said eastbound traffic on Highway 180 is not affected.
No other information was immediately available.
This story will be updated.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments