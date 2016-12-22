Crime

December 22, 2016 10:44 PM

Guns, armor, ammunition stolen from Fresno County assistant sheriff

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

abriseno@fresnobee.com

Guns, armor and ammunition were stolen from a Fresno County assistant sheriff last week after he left them inside his unmarked vehicle that was parked outside his Clovis residence, said Clovis police Capt. Tom Roberts.

Roberts said the crime occurred in Old Town Clovis late Thursday or early Friday. The off-duty deputy told police that he had left his weapons and gear inside his locked vehicle. It is unknown whether the items were in plain sight. Officials said no witnesses saw the thief but have checked the vehicle for fingerprints.

The thief took off with a shotgun, handgun, body armor and ammunition, authorities said.

State legislationgoes into effect Jan. 1 and holds law enforcement officials accountable for leaving unsecured weapons unattended.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clovis police at 559-324-2800.

Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Burglar steals purse from car in Fresno parking lot

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos