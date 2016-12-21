Sheriff’s SWAT deputy fatally shoots murder suspect after gunbattle in Coalinga

A man sought in a double homicide in Riverside was shot and killed by a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy Wednesday in Coalinga after he stormed out of a home firing a handgun at a SWAT team, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
The identity of the man, who died at the scene, was not immediately released. The gunbattle broke out in the 600 block of West College Avenue, where the sheriff’s SWAT team arrived to assist U.S. marshals in making the arrest, spokesman Tony Botti said.
The 24-year-old suspect was sought in connection with a double murder in the Southern California city in October 2015. Botti said SWAT officers had set up a perimeter around the home where the suspect was hiding and made announcements through a loudspeaker. He said the suspect came out of the house armed with the weapon and opened fire. A deputy fired back, killing the suspect.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments