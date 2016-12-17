Man, 20, dies of wounds suffered in Visalia shooting

A 20-year-old man died after he was repeatedly hit during a gun battle early Saturday in central Visalia, police said.
About 12:15 a.m., police received reports of gunfire in the 3200 block of West Campus Avenue, near County Center Drive, Visalia police said. Officers found 30 people in the street and a gunshot victim on the ground near the front of an apartment.
Officers and then paramedics performed first aid on Tristian Martinez, 20, who had several visible gunshot wounds. Martinez was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where he later died.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Cummings at 559-713-4722 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7861).
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
