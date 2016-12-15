Little lion warrior learning his place in the pride

2:40 Zoo's lion cub gets acquainted with his pride Pause

26:35 Chief Dyer: Shooting of Dylan Noble was 'justified'

1:21 Fresno police: Robbers targeted Asian-American store owners

2:32 How to avoid becoming a victim of a credit card skimmer

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent

2:39 Dry Christmas tree becomes a mini inferno

0:47 Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

1:01 How holiday music may help your health