Dyer: Noble shooting justified, but officer did not follow proper tactics in firing 4th shot

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer said Friday that the shooting of Dylan Noble largely followed department policy, but that proper tactics were not used when the fourth and final shot was fired.
Dyer outlined the finding in a news conference Friday morning at Police Department headquarters.
Dyer said three shots fired at Noble during the traffic stop in June were done because Noble posed an immediate threat to officer safety.
But Dyer said a fourth shot, fired 14 seconds after the third one, did not follow proper tactics.
Dyer said additional training will also be required for all officers specifically focused on high-risk traffic stops and how to handle suspects who are wounded in officer-involved shootings.
The chief said that video of the incident show officers repeatedly pleaded with Noble to show his hands, but that he refused. Instead, he made motions that gave them reason to think he was about to pull a gun from his waistband.
For the first time, Dyer identified the officers involved in the Noble case: Raymond Camacho and Robert Chavez.
Dyer said there was no ill will or intent by the officers when they pulled Noble over.
Rather, the additional training will help officers know how to approach a wounded subject.
Dyer said Camacho and Chavez remain with the department and will get the additional training.
“Both of these officers have been impacted as well as their families as a result of this incident,” Dyer said. “The threats made on social media against the officers and their families. These officers hurt. They are human beings.”
Noble was a 19-year-old Clovis man shot by two Fresno officers June 25 after police say he did not follow their orders to show his hands after a traffic stop. Two lawsuits have been filed by Noble’s parents accusing the officers of a wrongful death of their son.
The shooting took place in the parking lot of a Chevron station at Shields and Armstrong avenues in southeast Fresno. After the shooting, no gun was found on Noble or in his pickup truck.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has said a toxicology analysis showed Noble had a blood-alcohol level of 0.12 percent, above the state’s legal driving limit of 0.08. The analysis also found trace amounts of the chemical benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.
Fresno County Assistant District Attorney Steve Wright said his office is “getting close” to making its determination on whether Noble’s death warrants criminal charges against the two officers.
