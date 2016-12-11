Fresno doctor, three nurses in trouble for Botox injections and laser hair removal

1:31 Wife of Sanger lawyer describes raid of their home. About a month later, she was dead. Pause

2:32 How to avoid becoming a victim of a credit card skimmer

0:36 Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting

1:32 Eye on Education: Fresno girls code for Hour of Code

2:15 Department of Labor: 'Overtime - it’s about time'

1:51 Santa cheers on runners -- some dressed as penguins -- in Jingle Bell Run

3:01 Strathmore wins CIF Southern California Regional Division 6-A bowl

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother

1:49 Bryan Childers' mother talks about her son