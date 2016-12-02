Mendota homicide: Woman found dead in front of home

1:04 Death penalty verdict in trial of man guilty of 3-year-old's murder Pause

0:52 Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer discusses suspected domestic violence death

1:19 Fresno police catch suspect after pit bull shot

1:12 Fresno County law officers: Don't drive when drunk, or high on weed

0:58 Liquor store clerk struggles with armed robber

0:59 Pregnant woman dies in shooting but baby saved

0:41 Nearly 1,000 pot plants found in Fresno house, sheriff says

1:33 Community, law enforcement come out to honor fallen Stanislaus County deputy

4:30 Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson discusses arrest of shooting suspect

1:23 SWAT targets Strother Street gang in major sweep