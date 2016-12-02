Mendota homicide: Woman found dead in front of home

A woman was found dead, apparently killed by gunfire, in front of a Mendota home Thursday night.
The victim, who was not identified, appeared to be between 40 and 45 years old, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.
About 9:50 p.m., Mendota police officers responded to a call about shots fired. They found the woman’s body on the 580 block of Stamoules Street.
Mendota police asked the sheriff’s office to take over the homicide investigation.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation can call 559-600-3111.
