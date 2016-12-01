This man allegedly told police he beat a 14-month-old to death. He may not face charges.

0:52 Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer discusses suspected domestic violence death Pause

1:19 Fresno police catch suspect after pit bull shot

0:49 Rainy night didn't stop this guy from casing neighborhood vehicles

0:36 Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?

1:26 Fresno State women's basketball vs USF highlights

1:21 Santa HQ offers families in Fresno an interactive experience for the holiday

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat