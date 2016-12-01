This man allegedly told police he beat a 14-month-old to death. He may not face charges.

The Fresno County District Attorney declined to file charges Thursday against a Fresno man who allegedly told police that he punched a 14-month-old in the stomach, killing the infant.
Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said her office referred the case against Kenneth Johnson, 30, back to the Fresno Police Department, which announced the arrest and confession at a news conference Wednesday. Smittcamp said her office was still waiting on final reports, including those from the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.
Johnson allegedly told police during a three-hour interview Tuesday night that he punched the baby, Jose Luis Espinosa, because he was frustrated with Jose’s crying. The infant’s 20-year-old, live-in babysitter is Johnson’s girlfriend.
Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer said at the news conference that Jose died from internal trauma. He could not be reached for comment Thursday night.
The baby’s mother was in Modesto at the time of the incident.
The Fresno Police Department can resubmit a case against Johnson, but he will soon be freed from jail until they do. Johnson was still registered in the Fresno County Jail’s online inmate registry site as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, but the charges against him had been removed.
