Police investigate woman’s death after body found in central Fresno

Fresno police are investigating a woman’s death after her body was found by an officer Tuesday evening in central Fresno, said Lt. Steve Card.
Card said there is more than one scene that police are working at in central Fresno besides Shields Avenue and Anna Street, but declined to release details.
One person has been detained and is being questioned, and there are no other suspects at this time, Card said.
The death may have been related to a missing person’s case but the woman’s identity and manner of death have not been confirmed yet, Card said.
