Man shot while working in central Fresno barbershop

A man is in critical condition after being shot inside a central Fresno barber shop Tuesday night, Fresno Police Lt. Mark Hudson said.
Hudson said a suspect or suspects walked up to Sharp Kuts at 2609 E. Ashlan Ave., just after 8 p.m. and fired multiple shots while standing outside the business. Bullets went through the window, striking one of the barbers inside who was working. The shooter or shooters then fled the scene.
Hudson said a Hispanic male in his 30s was shot in the leg once, and possibly has several more wounds. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he is in critical condition.
Two other people were inside the barber shop at the time, Hudson said.
Police are currently investigating, but do not know much more about the suspect other than there may be more than one. It is also not immediately known if the man was targeted.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments