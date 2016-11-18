Pregnant woman fatally shot in Visalia; baby delivered by emergency C-section

1:50 Prep football playoffs: No. 3 Hanford 36, No. 6 Kingsburg 21 Pause

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

2:42 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

2:06 Fresno State adjusts to Jeff Tedford hiring

1:42 Buchanan beats Bullard in first-round Central Section D-I playoffs

0:37 Enter this week's caption contest for a chance at free coffee

4:02 2016 Election Day by the numbers

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?