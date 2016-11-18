Pregnant woman fatally shot in Visalia; baby delivered by emergency C-section

A pregnant woman was fatally shot and her baby delivered by emergency C-section Thursday night in Visalia, police said.
About 9:20 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Ben Maddox Way and Houston Avenue for a report of shots heard. En route they were notified about two shooting victims at Kaweah Delta Medical Center.
The woman, who had been shot in the head, was 35 weeks pregnant. The delivered child is in stable condition, police said. The second victim, an adult male, had a gunshot wound to the leg.
Three other people involved in the shooting, including an 11-month-old child, were unharmed.
Police said all five were in a vehicle traveling on Ben Maddox Way when they were shot at by occupants of another car. The driver took his four occupants to Kaweah Delta.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call police detective Brian Somavia at 559-713-4727 or the anonymous Crime Line at 559-713-4738.
