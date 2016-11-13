Alleged homeless man in critical condition after stabbing in Fresno

A suspected homeless man was sent to Community Regional Medical Center on Sunday night after being stabbed at the Shell gas station near Manchester Mall, said Fresno police Sgt. Mark Hudson.
Police say the unidentified man suffered stab wounds to the neck and is in critical condition.
Around 8:40 p.m., authorities said they arrived near Blackstone and Dakota avenues and found the victim beside the business’ dumpster.
The suspect stabbed the victim when both men attempted to dig in the same dumpster, Hudson said.
Officials are still looking for the suspect, who fled on foot northbound on Blackstone Avenue and then westbound on Saginaw Way.
The suspect is believed to be a 20- to 30-year-old white man with blonde hair wearing a white sweater with gray stripes and sky blue pants, police said.
It is unclear if the men were homeless and if they knew each other.
Anyone with information call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
