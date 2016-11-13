Alleged homeless man in critical condition after stabbing in Fresno

1:35 'No hate rally' protesting Trump election held in Fresno Pause

1:28 Exeter volleyball vs Garces | Central Section D-II

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

1:46 Fresno millenials react to Donald Trump

1:43 There are some strings attached to University High's renewed charter

13:38 Curious about pot and Prop. 64? We've got answers

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

1:42 Buchanan beats Bullard in first-round Central Section D-I playoffs

1:14 Ex-Raiders coach Tom Flores on one of his most memorable NFL moments